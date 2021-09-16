Dear Abby: Wife of three decades has never initiated intimacy

DEAR ABBY: After 28 years of marriage, is it strange that I would like my wife to initiate sex? I would like to know that she is interested, not just me. When I brought it up three weeks ago, her response again was, “We can whenever you want to,” which wasn’t true because I have been turned down before. Any suggestions? She stays home all day and wants for nothing. Do you think she’s getting it somewhere else? — FRUSTRATED IN THE BEDROOM

DEAR FRUSTRATED: I hope your wife is intelligent enough to recognize a red flag when it’s waved in front of her. I have a strong hunch that she isn’t “getting it somewhere else.” It’s more likely she no longer has a strong sex drive at this point in her life, or she may never have. Also, she may not know HOW to initiate and need coaching. If you can’t teach her, enlist the aid of a sex therapist. (Your doctor may be able to refer you to one.) If you do, it may not only spice up but save your marriage.

