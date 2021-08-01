Dear Abby: Wedding invitation rescinded for one of two aunts

Move forward by apologizing to your sister for your daughter’s unfortunate “mistake” and assuring her that your relationship with her is unchanged.

If your sister is the only person in your family who wasn’t on the guest list, she has a right to her hurt feelings and, frankly, I sympathize with her. But this should not create a permanent rift in your entire family.

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been in a relationship for six years with a man I’ll call Hal. He has several children and is a great father to all of them. The mother of one of his children can’t seem to get herself together. She is often homeless, and he always lets her into his home “because she’s the mother of his youngest child.” Hal and I don’t live together, but I’m sick of her living with him. My family says I’m a fool. I try to be understanding, but being with a man who has a female living in his home is embarrassing. Am I wrong for feeling this way?

UNEASY IN ALABAMA

DEAR UNEASY: You are not wrong. Is the woman Hal is sheltering mentally ill? Does she have an addiction problem? This arrangement IS unusual, and I can understand why it makes you uncomfortable. Continue the conversation with Hal, so he understands how you feel. Your family is trying to look out for you. Because it has been six years and your relationship with Hal has not progressed further, my advice is to recognize that it may be time to rethink this romance if what you want is an exclusive relationship.

