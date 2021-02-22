Dear Abby: Treasured wedding arch is trashed by callous relatives

It takes strength of character to forgive. This does not mean your daughter must forget what happened and how poorly it was handled. In the uncertain times we are experiencing, relationships and family unity are primary. I hope that, with time, your daughter and her husband will realize this and repair the rift while recognizing the niece’s shortcomings in the future. (“Neither a borrower nor a lender be ...”)

DEAR ABBY: At the end of last year, I sat down with my parents hoping that maybe we could approach the new year with a fresh start. One short month into the new year, my mother is back at it again, ridiculing me and making me feel like no matter what I do, it will never be good enough for her.

I have reached the end of my rope. I’m tired of dealing with the constant cycle of emotional abuse. I have overcome much in my life, and I’m proud of myself for it. During times when I struggle, I reflect on how much. I keep pushing myself forward, but at this point, I’m just tired.

I have considered distancing myself, but the recent loss of my grandfather hit me hard. I have been leaning on my family to keep myself going, so I’m in a pickle.

HURT, STUNNED AND TIRED IN NEW YORK