Dear Abby: Terms of endearment have opposite effect on woman

DEAR CRINGING: Your boyfriend may be following a script he has written in his head. Has it occurred to you that “Sweet Baby” may be what he has called ALL the women in his life — which would make it less a term of endearment than rote recitation?

After two years of this, you should have made clear to him that “Sweet Baby” is not only not having the desired effect, but it’s making you cringe. While you are at it, tell him plainly that you have an aversion to pet names like “Big Daddy” because one daddy was enough for you, and you neither want nor need another one.

If you can’t communicate what you really feel, then indeed this romance isn’t going to last, so you might as well speak up.

DEAR ABBY: My 14-year-old son and I recently went to visit family a few hours away. We stayed at my mother’s home. My mother overheard him talking to his male friend about engaging in sexual activity with him. He thought everyone was asleep when she overheard the conversation.

I never suspected that my son might be gay or bi. She told me in private the next day. Should I say something to him about what she heard? I don’t want to embarrass him, and my mother doesn’t want him knowing what she heard. Should I keep quiet?