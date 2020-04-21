Dear Abby: Teen's graduation party plans hurt his stepmom's feelings

DEAR ABBY: My husband has reconnected with an ex-wife from more than 50 years ago. He found her on Facebook. They chat every day, several times a day. Before he reconnected with her, he would talk about her, how she was his first love and he would always have a special place for her in his heart, even though she cheated on him and left him. Now he has begun calling her a pet name he used to call me. Is this cheating, or am I overreacting?

BETRAYED IN OHIO

DEAR BETRAYED: You are not overreacting. Your husband is involved in an emotional affair. For the sake of your marriage, it needs to stop. If he won’t accept it from you, perhaps he will listen to his religious adviser, a marriage counselor or your lawyer. Do not try to fight this alone; you may need their help along the way.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 63 years died three years ago. He was sexually abused by a family friend when he was very young and never disclosed it.

He shared it with me some 20 years after our marriage and asked me not to tell our four children.