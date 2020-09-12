Dear Abby: Surprise changes in plans strain women's friendship

DEAR ABBY: I’m about to be 22. I have been talking to a man around my age for almost six months now. He tells me how special I am and how much I mean to him, but says he isn’t ready for a relationship. We go on dates and do not have relations with other people. He says putting a “title” on us will give him accountability he doesn’t want.

He claims to be over his ex, but he often mentions her. I know he was still conversing with her when we first started talking, but he lied about it. I’m not rushing a relationship because I know it takes time to get to know someone, but I want to know if he can see a future with me, and that is a question he will not answer.

I have attachment issues and don’t want to let him go, but I can’t help but feel as if I am not good enough for him (which he says is not the case). Should I move on or wait and see what the future holds?

IMPATIENT IN ILLINOIS

DEAR IMPATIENT: Stop allowing your insecurity issues to affect your common sense. You are both young, and your relationship has been going on for only six months.

He has been honest by admitting he isn’t ready for a relationship or the titles that go with one. He may not answer your questions about a future because he doesn’t know the answer, so stop pushing him. He may be more focused on work at this point than romance, and frankly, so should you be. If nothing has changed in another six months, consider dating others then.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0