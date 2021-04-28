Dear Abby: Special relationship ends when man's wife returns

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been dating a married man for the last three years, and everything was great. We were attached at the hip and inseparable. I thought we had something special going.

His wife abandoned him and their two children for more than a year, and he didn’t know anything about raising kids, so I stepped in to help. It was great. They were just like my own. I was finally happy. I had the life I wanted. He even met with a lawyer to get a divorce.

Suddenly he announced he’s letting her come back because she has nowhere to go. I am devastated. Ever since her return, she has made his life a living hell. He tells everyone — including her — how miserable he is, and she does the same thing.

Why won’t he get a divorce? Should I wait for him? Did he ever really love me?

LOVING LADY IN TEXAS

DEAR LOVING LADY: There could be any number of reasons why he won’t divorce his wife. He may feel that, miserable as he is, a divorce would be too expensive. Or he may be trying to keep the family together “for the sake of the kids.” Or he may even love her.