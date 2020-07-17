Dear Abby: Son-in-law refuses to stop driving after having seizures

DEAR ABBY: My son-in-law was diagnosed with epilepsy 25 years ago. He typically has two or three seizures a year. He has seen a neurologist on and off over the years, but he has not been to the doctor for his medications in several years. He works in the medical field and gets his meds from the doctors he works with.

He recently had a seizure after dropping one of his children off at an appointment. Fortunately, the child wasn’t in the car when he wrecked it. My question is, how involved should I be? Should I confront him? Unfortunately, my grandchild reached out to her dad’s mother. Her answer was she would pay for spine alignments for him. Did I mention he refuses to stop driving?

I’m extremely concerned about the well-being of my daughter and four grandchildren and the lives of others on the roads who could be injured or killed as a result of his actions. Do I have a right to be involved? My friends and other family members tell me there is nothing I can do.

FRIGHTENED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR FRIGHTENED: Your son-in-law should not be taking medications for his epilepsy from doctors who are not intimately involved with his care. If the accident didn’t serve as a wakeup call to talk to his doctor, it should have.