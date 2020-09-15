Dear Abby: Sobering up changes dynamics of wife's closest relationships

DEAR ODD ONE OUT: Because you can’t control the behavior of anyone else, you have two choices — change the way you react to the person(s) or end the relationship(s). In this case, I vote for the former. Because your husband and your good friend are so drunk after 8 p.m. that they can no longer clearly pronounce their declarations of affection, plan some socially distanced visits with other sober individuals a few nights a week, including support group meetings for yourself, if you’re not already attending them.

When I want to leave the house, if I’m wearing any of my conservative slogan apparel, she yells at me and tells me I’m not allowed to represent “us” like “that.” I always do my best to be respectful of her beliefs and to have a civil conversation with her about politics, but she just ends up yelling at me and telling me I’m never going to get a girlfriend or find a job with my beliefs. At the same time, she’s the most loving, supportive person I know when it comes to anything but politics. What can I do to get her to respect who I am and what I stand for?