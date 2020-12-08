Dear Abby: Sitter's pushy granddaughter is a concern for working mom

In the beginning, Drew didn’t mention he was working only part-time. After he told me he had been moved to part-time, I told him he needed to tell his boss he needed full-time or a different job. I wrote a comment to that effect on their page, and his boss texted me back, saying Drew can work as much as he wants! He also said Drew hasn’t worked full-time since he started working there.

Well, Drew got mad at me and left. I still love him. I thought he was my soulmate. Should I keep wishing we could get back together?

FEELING LIFELESS

DEAR FEELING LIFELESS: No! In a sense, you were taken for a ride, and I’m not talking about four-wheelers. Your next soulmate should be someone who is completely honest and, preferably, fully employed. Drew is neither.

DEAR ABBY: I have been remarried for four years to a wonderful man who treats me like a queen. However, he and my 18-year-old daughter dislike each other, which causes a huge amount of stress and conflict. They fight, and I’m stuck in the middle. I don’t know what I can do to resolve this problem. I love them both with all my heart!

DESPERATE FOR PEACE