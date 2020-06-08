Dear Abby: Roommate's drunken fights begin to wear renter down

DEAR BAD SITUATION: This storm isn’t going to end. I feel for the children whose mother doesn’t protect them from her abusive boyfriend. The result will be they will think they deserve the mistreatment they are receiving, which may affect them for the rest of their lives.

I am not sure there is a way to “weather” the storm. Because these addicts cannot control their behavior, and it is affecting the way your clients perceive you, it would be better to get out of there. If possible, go live temporarily with a friend or relative until you find affordable alternative living quarters. Your job may depend on it.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter-in-law “Hannah” told one of my children that she is sorry she married my son. He does not know. They are both young adults.

Hannah and her mother had pushed for the marriage. She even bought her wedding dress before he proposed. My son loves her. He is special-needs, lower IQ and gullible.

What do I do with this information? It will hurt him, but I don’t want him wasting years married to someone who doesn’t love him. He deserves better than that.

SAD MOM IN FLORIDA