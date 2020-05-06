Dear Abby: Reconnecting with son's dad makes recent divorce giddy

I don’t know what to do. I want to be with him. But I don’t want to cause his family to struggle more on top of everything else. Please help.

DIFFICULT SITUATION

DEAR SITUATION: If you are sincere about not wanting to cause this man’s family more pain, step away now. His wife should be the focus of his attention. If this relationship is the real thing, it can be restarted when he is free from the responsibility he assumed when he promised “until death do us part.”

DEAR ABBY: I have five nieces and nephews. With the exception of one nephew, my wife and I have attended all of their weddings. They were all invited to and attended our daughter’s wedding.

The last nephew is being married next year. All of his cousins are invited, with the exception of my daughter. Why? Even though she is the same age as the rest of his cousins, he says he doesn’t know her that well.

Should my wife and I attend his wedding? If we do, I will insist he invite my daughter as well. Kindly provide your opinion.

EXCLUDED

IN CONNECTICUT

DEAR EXCLUDED: Excluding your daughter so glaringly guarantees that your nephew and his wife will never get to know her. However, you cannot, and should not, attempt to control your nephew’s guest list by threatening not to attend if your daughter isn’t invited. If you would feel uncomfortable accepting the invitation under these circumstances, send your regrets on the RSVP card. If you are asked why you won’t be coming, feel free to express yourself then.

