Dear Abby: Receptionist hears doctor and staff ridicule patients

When she comes over, she helps herself to whatever is lying around, mostly candy and trinkets. For this reason, we no longer allow friends into our children’s rooms.

Recently, another item went missing, and my daughter spotted it at Wendy’s house. I told her she should say something and take it back, but she is shy. I want to say something to the parents, but I’m afraid it will ruin our friendship. I don’t think the mother knows her daughter does these things. Any ideas?

STICKY FINGERS

DEAR STICKY FINGERS: If the shoe was on the other foot and your daughter was stealing things from her friends’ homes, wouldn’t you want to know what was going on so you could deal with it? Talk to Wendy’s mother! Tell her you don’t want to spoil a friendship you treasure, but Wendy has a problem she needs to know about. If you ignore it, the problem will only escalate.

DEAR ABBY: Would you please settle an argument between my husband and me? One of us thinks it’s OK to dry our everyday dishes with the same dish towel we clean our dog’s bowl with. The bowl is first rinsed with soap and water then wiped with the dish towel. One of us thinks it’s disgusting. The other disagrees. Would you wash your dishes with said towel?