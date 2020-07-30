Dear Abby: Presence of new girlfriend causes added pain for ex

One has to wonder if she is aware that he has a FWB in addition to her. (I am betting the answer is no.) And by the way, I have to wonder what kind of a man behaves the way you have described because he is not treating you or this new woman honestly.

In your next relationship, I hope you will realize that you are good enough just as you ARE, and there is no reason you must live up to anyone else’s expectations. That was your mistake this time around.

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend of 10 years (we own a house together) has just announced he feels he should move closer to his ailing mother. She lives about 250 miles away, a four-hour drive. Is this a thing? Do people do this? He did not ask me to move with him.

We live less than a mile from my own elderly mother, and I do dote on her. He knows I wouldn’t leave her. If he goes through with this, I’ll be heartbroken.

We have no mortgage. I can afford to stay in our house and — then what? Wait for him? Wait for his mother to die? I could visit him once in a while, but my job, my mom and our cats are here. There’s also my yard work. Do you think this could be his oddball way of breaking things off?

MISERABLE OVER THIS IN MICHIGAN