Dear Abby: Playful name-calling isn't fun anymore for boyfriend

I love him, but his lack of manners is embarrassing, especially when we are invited out or are over at a friend’s house. What can I do?

ROLLING MY EYES IN TENNESSEE

DEAR ROLLING: Have you talked to him about this? If you have, sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. Hand him a mirror or record a video of him eating so he can see for himself how unappealing he looks when he does this. If that doesn’t persuade him to slow down and take smaller bites, consider putting less food on his plate before serving it. I can’t guarantee this will work, but it’s worth a try.

P.S. A whole egg? OUCH!

DEAR ABBY: After recently having gone through a divorce, my brother has now decided to start a family. He claims he loves her, but I’m afraid she’s taking advantage of him. They are both in their mid-30s and blinded by lust. They plan on marrying “maybe a year from now.”

I don’t know what to think. On the one hand, I’m happy he has moved on and found a new life. On the other hand, I’m afraid for him, knowing he’s vulnerable. How do I cope?

BEWILDERED SIS IN VERMONT

DEAR SIS: Your brother is talking about getting married a year from now. Unless he’s putting the cart before the horse by starting a family before the wedding, he seems to be handling things quite well and not rushing into a commitment he can’t get out of. Calm yourself. Let this play out and get to know his girlfriend. If you do, you may find you like her.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0