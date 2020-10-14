Dear Abby: Perfect guy on the outside becomes abusive at home

DEAR ABBY: I have been with “Dylan” for three years, engaged for two. I have a lot of insecurities about it.

We met right after my husband’s death. Dylan was the perfect guy in the beginning. Looking back, I realize there were a lot of red flags.

He spends most of his time on Facebook or talking about his high school years. He is also secretive. He acts like the world’s nicest guy around others, but when we’re alone, he calls me stupid and insecure. I never knew what a narcissist was before, but I believe he is one.

I built a business, which has done very well. I’m liked by everyone but him. People have told me to run. Why do I torture myself? Last week he broke my windshield because I asked him about his phone, which he is always using to text someone. I want to be happy, and I feel like a loser right now. My kids don’t like him at all. Help me, please.

UNHAPPY IN THE

MIDWEST