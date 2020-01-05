Dear Abby: Parents turn family against child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People survive situations like yours by performing their jobs well enough to excel and making new friends along the way. It’s called “creating a family of choice.” Most of the individuals who do it thrive because the relationships are healthy ones. You have much to live for and many happy times ahead, so please remember that and concentrate on a future filled with possibilities. If you do, it is what you will achieve.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together for 15 years, married for six. We have the best relationship. Everybody tells us how great we are together. We don’t fight, and we support each other 100% with everything.

While my husband isn’t overweight, he does go back and forth from going to the gym to work out and eating healthy, to stopping and putting the weight right back on. I honestly couldn’t care less about the number on his scale. The problem is, he’s a horrible snorer. It’s awful! I usually end up moving to the couch in the middle of the night to get some sleep.

I have tried earplugs, headphones, you name it. He has tried the strips, the sprays, mouthguards, been to the doctor, everything. He always feels bad when he wakes up and finds me out of the bed. I’ve told him that it doesn’t make me mad, I just get annoyed when I have to get up and go.