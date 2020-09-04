Dear Abby: News of another pregnancy is unwelcome surprise to stepdad

DEAR ABBY: My wife of 10 years keeps all kinds of secrets from me. We let her adult daughter, “Maude,” move in. Maude is 35 and has one daughter. I recently found out that Maude is pregnant again. I heard they had decided to “surprise me” with the news. (The father is the same guy as before.) I’m tired of being the third wheel, and I think it’s time for me to call it quits. What do you think?

STAY OR GO

IN CONNECTICUT

DEAR STAY OR GO: I’m glad you asked. What I think is that you are outnumbered. Maude should be living on her own or with the father of her children.

If I am reading between the lines correctly, you have allowed yourself to be stuck with the financial burden that Maude and her irresponsible boyfriend should be carrying. I also think it’s time you gave your wife an ultimatum — either Maude and her daughter move out or you will.

Whichever option she chooses, your situation will improve.