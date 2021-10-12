Dear Abby: New neighbors are quick to draw the line

DEAR ABBY: When the house next door sold, we were delighted to have new neighbors. My husband and I greeted them with a welcome gift. They asked us three times about the property line, and we showed them the marker. They asked the people on the other side, as well as those in the back of them. Shortly after, they put a barrier between us and a fence at the other property line. Now they have installed stakes and a string so everyone will know where their property is. They seem to be obsessed with property lines and they keep to themselves.

When my husband mows the lawn, they stand outdoors watching to make sure he stays on our property. It’s very uncomfortable to be outside when they are. When they are on their deck, I feel like an intruder, so I don’t go out on my deck anymore. We have no children and mind our own business.

We have great relationships with our other neighbors. It’s sad having such standoffish neighbors. They treat everyone in the neighborhood this way. I love our neighborhood. However, it’s uncomfortable having semi-friendly people next door. Abby, what say you about such friendly yet unfriendly neighbors? They make it plain that they don’t want anyone putting a foot on their property. — UNHAPPY NEXT DOOR