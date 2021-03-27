Dear Abby: New hire is woman who wrecked neighbor's car

DEAR NEIGHBOR: I see nothing to be gained by “clearing the air” with someone you know is emotionally unstable. Let it ride, keep your distance and remain cool. If her problems manifest at the office, she may not be there long. And at home, stay away from her AND her driveway.

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship with my boyfriend for almost four years. We live together along with my two older sons, ages 30 and 33.

He doesn’t spend much time with me because he’s either working or hanging out with the guys at the bar. I do have jealousy issues. He looks at and talks to other women when I am with him. My former husband used to be out every day until late in the evenings until I caught him cheating with my best friend. It’s hard for me to trust again. I truly love my boyfriend, and I don’t want to lose him. Should I be jealous or let it go?

UNDERVALUED IN INDIANA

DEAR UNDERVALUED: Your insecurity is something you need to work on because your jealousy could drive a wedge between you and your boyfriend. If his looking at and conversing with women were a threat to your relationship, it’s likely something would already have happened.