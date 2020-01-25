Dear Abby: New hire disappointed with new employment

It often falls to the newest member of the team to do these things, and the last thing you want is to be perceived as someone who is not a team player.

In time you will see if this job is the right fit for you. DEAR ABBY: My dad died of cancer a couple of months ago. While we were a bit estranged, I did love him, and his loss was painful. Despite this, I have accepted things and moved on.

The issue is that anytime I talk to my friends about it, they assume I’m really in shock. My friends are older, so I suspect they think it’s because I’m only 22, but it’s frustrating that they disregard my personal growth and the way I’ve dealt with his death.

I realize I have moved on fairly quickly, but the way I see it, death is a part of life, and what’s done is done. How can I explain to them that while I’m sad, I have accepted what happened without sounding like I didn’t care about my dad? — MOVED ON IN THE WEST