Dear Abby: Neighbor intrudes on backyard oasis

DEAR ABBY: I am a 40-something single mother of two teens. A 24-year-old neighbor with a young daughter moved in next door a couple years ago after her divorce. She recently joined the workforce, and being a single working mother for the last year and a half has been a difficult adjustment for her. When she sees me outside, she comes over to vent. She seems incapable of just giving a friendly wave and going about her day.

I like to garden in peace. She has actually come into my yard, sat on my lawn and complained while I continued weeding. She prefaces it by telling me she doesn't want advice; she just wants to vent. Abby, I have lived her life -- with a lot less support -- and at this point, I value my alone time. I don't want to listen to her woes.

I find myself sneaking around my yard trying to avoid her. Today, I saw her setting up a trampoline in her backyard. It's close to my yard and right outside my dining room window. How do I communicate to her that I don't want a visitor when I'm working in my yard? I know her feelings will be hurt. I've already tried to set boundaries by not initiating conversation and not inviting her over. Help! — PRIVATE IN THE MIDWEST