Dear Abby: Mom-to-be in third trimester needs husband's help at home

It appears he wants nothing to do with you or the baby. He could not be more disconnected physically and emotionally from you unless he actually moved out. If I were you, rather than ask me to help you to convince him to act like a man, I’d be making contingency plans.because you are NOT going to change him and things are NOT going to improve. Sorry to be so negative, but of this I am positive.

DEAR ABBY: I love my partner, “Dana.” We have been together for a year and a half. She had terrible roommates last year, so she moved in with me fairly early in our relationship. Now that Dana has new roommates, she wants to spend time in the space she pays rent for, which I think is valid.

The problem is, I can’t stand one of her new roommates. I’ll call him Benji. He has been rude to Dana in the past and has had violent episodes with women. I can’t be around him because I’m afraid of him (I am a small woman), and he makes me feel incredibly anxious. Dana has forgiven him for everything.

She moved some of her things out of my house today for when she sleeps there, and it broke my heart. I tried communicating this to Dana, but I don’t want to control the choices of a rational adult, and she isn’t changing her mind. I’m scared for her. I’m sad for me. What do I do?