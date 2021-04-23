Dear Abby: Mom feels shunned when planned playdates never materialize

A man who listed himself divorced for 3 1/2 years and looking for a relationship was actively contacting me and invited me to look at his photos on Facebook. When I did, I noticed he still had his wedding photo posted. I thought it was odd, so I asked him about it. He said it was 20 years of his life, and he just cannot pretend it didn’t happen. He said I was reading way too much into it.

My gut is telling me, “Thank you, but no thank you.” What are your thoughts, Abby?

PHOTO FINISHED IN NEW YORK

DEAR PHOTO FINISHED: Listen to your gut as you get to know him better. For someone who is divorced and looking for a relationship to leave up a wedding picture with his former spouse makes me wonder if he’s lazy about removing pictures from his Facebook, or sabotaging himself because he’s not quite as ready to move on to something new as he thinks he is.

DEAR ABBY: My late husband was of the Jewish faith. Our children and I are not. Through the years, kind and generous friends and neighbors have sent cards and gifts for Jewish holidays, which makes me very uncomfortable. What wording would you suggest I use to have this practice discontinued without seeming rude or unappreciative?

NON-JEWISH IN ILLINOIS

DEAR NON-JEWISH: You can get your point across to these thoughtful people by saying something like this: “I appreciate your thoughtfulness, but you should know that although my husband followed the Jewish religion, my children and I do not. We are ___________.” Frankly, you should have spoken up years ago.

