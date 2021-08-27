Dear Abby: Married matchmaker tries to sink romance

DEAR ABBY: I have been friends with “Carolyn” since grammar school. We are in our early 40s now. She’s married; I’m divorced. Two years after my divorce, she introduced me to a nice man I’ll call “Don.” Don and I have grown closer. He recently told Carolyn how he feels about me and that he wants to marry me.

After he told her, Carolyn started sending him messages letting him know that she is attracted to him. She even told him some confidential things about me that I shared only with her. Don has shown me the messages she sent and told her he feels uncomfortable about her coming on to him. She dismissed it as “joking.” I plan to spend the rest of my life with Don. I feel betrayed and hurt by Carolyn’s actions. Should I end our friendship? — BOTHERED IN OHIO

DEAR BOTHERED: Your friendship with Carolyn ended when she not only put the moves on your boyfriend, but also tried to sabotage your romance by revealing things you had confided to her. What she did was no joke. I see no reason for a confrontation, but you and Don should distance yourselves from Carolyn.