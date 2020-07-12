Dear Abby: Man's reluctance to entertain makes girlfriend suspicious

DEAR ABBY: I am 43, and my boyfriend is 40. He is always at my house, but I can never go to his to sit around and relax. When I get upset about it and want to talk to him about it, he tells me that’s not the case at all. I’m welcome anytime. But when I suggest it, I am always turned down. I’m trying hard to be optimistic, but I have so many negative thoughts about this. What should I do?

KEPT OUT IN ALABAMA

DEAR KEPT OUT: It appears your boyfriend is more comfortable at your place than hosting you at his. Why that would be is anybody’s guess. Maybe he is lazy and doesn’t want to straighten up for a guest. Maybe he’s unwilling to provide food or a beverage you prefer. Are you sure he lives alone and there isn’t another hen sitting in his nest?

You haven’t said how long you have been together as a couple, but it does seem like he is taking advantage. It also seems he is pretty slick about denying reality when it comes to hospitality. Unless he can explain to you WHY you can’t come over, your negative thoughts about this may be warranted.