Dear Abby: Man's lack of engagement concerns family-to-be

DEAR ABBY: How do I talk to my roommate about the thermostat without coming off as a “parent” or a control freak? I prefer the thermostat be set at 77 to 78 during warmer months, but every time I step out the door, they turn the A/C down to 72 or 73. It makes the house feel like you could hang meat in here. The kicker is, it’s 80 outside. I don’t think the unit even needs to be on. Not only am I concerned about the electric bill, I’m freezing in my own house with pants on. I know this will become a problem because we are expecting temperatures in the 90s for weeks at a time, and the cost of electricity rises with the heat. I’m tired of playing the game of adjusting the temperature and not saying anything. Advice?

TEMPERATURE’S RISING

DEAR T.R.: Stop pussyfooting around and have an adult discussion with your roommate about this. If possible, a compromise should be worked out. Whose name is on the lease? Is it yours or both of yours? Is the cost of heating and cooling the unit shared equally? If a compromise can’t be agreed upon, it’s possible the two of you are incompatible and one of you needs to make other living arrangements.