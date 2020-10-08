Dear Abby: Man's Internet addiction makes woman a social media widow

Discuss making a “date” for the two of you to get out of the house as a couple on a regular basis — without devices — to take a walk, go to the park or have socially distanced coffee somewhere, which may interrupt his habit and enable you to enjoy some time together when you are both fully present. But if he isn’t interested, you may have to decide if you want to continue being his lady-in-waiting.

DEAR ABBY: Is it rude or disrespectful for someone to change their first name? I’m in my early 30s and have wanted to change mine my whole life. I changed the spelling of my name when I was 12, and my parents legally changed it for me when I was a teenager. But I still don’t like the name, and I cringe whenever I hear it.

Because it’s a common name for someone my age, I’m sure most people won’t understand if I change it. While I respect the effort my parents put into selecting a name for me, I don’t want to be stuck with this one for the rest of my life. I don’t want to cause hurt feelings. However, I’m ultimately the one who has to live with it.

Should I do what feels right for me, or must I accept the negative feelings and the disconnect I have toward the name to spare my family’s feelings?

DISCONNECTED OUT WEST