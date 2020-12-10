Dear Abby: Man wonders if larger house could signal bigger problem

DEAR ABBY: My sisters and I are beside ourselves trying to deal with our 90-year-old mother. She doesn’t live in the same state as any relatives. She needs help paying bills, managing money, personal hygiene, taking medication and understanding things she reads. She refuses to give anyone power of attorney over her finances or to create a health care directive. She claims she’s not going to die.

At the very least, she likely has some form of dementia. We want nothing more than to protect her interests, but our hands are tied. We have all spoken to her about the situation, but she insists that no one is going to tell her what to do. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.

JUST TRYING TO HELP HER

DEAR JUST TRYING: Believe me, you have my sympathy. Instead of telling your mother what to do, perhaps it’s time to reframe the conversation.