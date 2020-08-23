Dear Abby: Man smells trouble in wife's last-minute trip extension

As it turns out, I’m not invited. She’s requested online that everyone who has received their invitation and hasn’t sent their R.S.V.P. should, so she’ll know how many people to tell the caterer to prepare for. My invitation didn’t get lost in the mail or in cyberspace. I was just not invited.

I am extremely hurt by this because she has always claimed that I am her best friend. How should I handle this?

UNINVITED IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR UNINVITED: You have a right to feel hurt. “Best” friends don’t treat each other this way. Handle it by asking her why you were left off the guest list. She may not have invited you because she knows you are on a fixed income and assumed you couldn’t attend. However, if that’s not the reason for the omission, then you may not have had as close a relationship as you assumed.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I were invited by an older friend to lunch on his patio, while observing the social distancing rules. Before we left his home, we thanked him profusely as we greatly appreciated the visit, especially given our lack of social interaction during the pandemic.