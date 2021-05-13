Dear Abby: Long-married man remains in the closet

DEAR ABBY: I was adopted and recently came across my biological family. It’s huge. I suffer from severe depression and now know that most of my bio family does, too.

During the past year, my husband and I decided to tackle it head-on with medication, and there has been a noticeable change in me. My husband is very supportive, and we are close. Problem is, I want to meet my out-of-state bio brother alone. He’s the only full sibling I have, and our connection is uncanny.

My husband is a hyper extrovert, and I don’t want his charming antics to distract from this moment (although usually I love it). He, however, says he can’t agree. He’s afraid something with the new family will set off a depressive episode, and I’ll be too far away for him to get to me. That’s understandable. But what do I do? I still feel the same. Is he right or am I?

CONNECTING IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR CONNECTING: Not knowing how serious your depressive episodes have been, my instinctive reaction is to advise you to listen to your husband. Surely he wouldn’t have to be with you every minute and could stay at a nearby hotel or motel while you are seeing your sibling.

That said, if there is any chance that an episode could result in you becoming self-destructive, it is important to discuss this visit with the therapist who prescribes your medications before making any plans to go. Do tell your husband that if he accompanies you, you would like him to tone down his need for attention so he won’t distract from your experience or your brother’s.

