Dear Abby: Letters from elderly dad are only thinly veiled criticisms

“Dear Dad, you may have been wondering why I don’t respond to your letters. They contain nothing more than comparisons to other relatives who are skinnier and more fit than I am, and frankly, I find them painful to read. I am not writing this as a criticism of you, but only so you will understand my silence.

“Sincerely,

“Your Daughter ‘Judy’”

You do not have to talk to him. This should get your message across.

DEAR ABBY: I have a friend who is divorced and struggling financially, but doesn’t work other than sporadic pet-sitting jobs. I enjoy her company and we have a lot in common, but when we go on outings together, she expects me to drive and pay for her drinks and food if she doesn’t have enough money. She doesn’t own a credit card.

I’m starting to feel resentful and like I’m being taken advantage of. She thanks me sometimes, but I think she feels that because I am financially comfortable and she isn’t, I should be a good friend and help her out. I really want to discuss the situation with her, but I am afraid of coming across as stingy and uncaring. What are your thoughts?

USED IN ALABAMA

DEAR USED: I have to take issue with your signature. You are not being used; you have been ALLOWING yourself to be used. It would be neither stingy nor uncaring to ask before making a date to go out together whether she has the money to pay her way. If the answer is no, suggest doing something that doesn’t involve money or that’s within her budget — unless you want to treat her. But treating her should not be expected, any more than any other gift would be.

