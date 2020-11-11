Dear Abby: Letter-writing fades away when needed more than ever

DEAR ABBY: Would you please address again the importance of expressing gratitude via a handwritten note when a generous gift has been given? We grandparents would love it to be acknowledged by our grandchildren. Some of them are better than others at this. My take is that their parents, although they were taught properly, didn’t take the time to emphasize the importance of expressing gratitude.

I don’t accept the notion that “people just don’t do that anymore.” When I give a generous gift to a newlywed couple or a grandchild, the money came out of my bank account. I want to know my gift was received and appreciated. I have almost reached the point where, in the future, I will respond “not able to attend” and send nothing when I know the odds of it being acknowledged are practically nil and the couple is, for instance, a distant relative. Abby, is that letter-writing publication of yours still available? It’s obviously still needed.

DISGUSTED IN ALBUQUERQUE