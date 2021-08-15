Dear Abby: Landlord pulled into renter's drama

DEAR ABBY: For years I have been continually excluded by my sister and my father. I always knew she was the favorite. I am the older sister. My sister, her family and my father and stepmother go out to dinner or lunch together once or twice a week. I have never been invited. The same is true with movies and other recreational activities. (I work two nights a week and every other Saturday. None of them work more than Monday through Friday — and no nights.)

They have now announced they are all going on a cruise together. Although I was not invited, they were “kind” enough to ask me to watch their pets in their absence (seven dogs and three cats). Clearly, I am only good enough to be their babysitter. I have always had a hard time saying “no” to Dad about anything. When I was first asked about watching the animals, I did refuse. However, they are still telling everyone that I’m watching them. How can I tell them “no” and make it stick? Also, how do I go about letting go of the hurt feelings when I am excluded from everything in their lives?

HURT AND FEELING LEFT OUT

DEAR HURT: Get the message across to your father and sister by INFORMING them they will need to board their pets elsewhere during their vacation. As to letting go of your hurt feelings, a step in the right direction would be to accept that you were born into a family of difficult, challenging people, and understand that you will never be able to satisfy your father. Then start building a “family” of friends who are caring and supportive. Many people do this with great success, and so can you.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0