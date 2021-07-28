Dear Abby: Husband's pantyhose fixation bothers wife

Our son, who is 13, became aware of the results of a game, and I asked him (twice) to please keep it to himself. He told me anyway, in front of my husband. I was irritated and asked him why he had intentionally ruined the event. My husband said I need to “get Zen” and didn’t think it was a big deal. Is my request so ridiculous that they should be fine with disregarding it? — WAITING TO WATCH

DEAR WAITING: Of course not. Your 13-year-old son was being a brat, and your husband allowed him to disrespect your wishes. What you were asking for is no different than not wanting to know the end of a movie or the outcome of an awards show. It’s time you and your hubby had a serious discussion about what happened so it won’t happen again. And your kid should be told that if he does it again, there will be repercussions.

DEAR ABBY: I never thought I would be writing to you, but I have a neighbor who lets her young daughter play outside, close to the street and scream at the top of her lungs. When I ran out a couple of times to see if she was OK, the mom told me to stop being so “nosy.” Every night when I hear her screaming, I’m afraid she’s in some type of danger. What should I do? — CONCERNED NEIGHBOR

DEAR CONCERNED NEIGHBOR: What you should do is remember that when children play outside, they use their outside voices, which includes screaming, and do as the neighbor told you. Only worry if you hear sirens.

