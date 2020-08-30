Dear Abby: Husband's friend moved in and has no plans to leave

DEAR ABBY: My husband’s best friend lives with us, and I love him like a brother. The problem is, he has no degree and no car and aspires to nothing more than work in fast food part time. We took him in to help him get through a bad divorce, and now it seems like he’ll never be able to leave.

He doesn’t make enough money to support himself and has no ambition for completing his education. My husband is convinced there is no path for him to better himself. Since I’m supporting all three of us, this has become a serious bone of contention. How can I improve this situation?

FRUSTRATED IN FLORIDA

DEAR FRUSTRATED: You should not be supporting all three of you. Be prepared to be the “bad guy” and stop the gravy train now. Your husband’s best friend’s career limitations should not be your problem, so give him a deadline to leave and insist upon it, with the help of your husband. If that doesn’t solve your problem, you may need the help of a lawyer for guidance.