Dear Abby: Hidden phone used nonstop is hard for colleague to take

DEAR ABBY: I am unsure how to handle a co-worker who is constantly on their cellphone (hidden between their legs) during their four-hour work shift. I have reminded them to leave their phone in their car since they have a hard time not checking it or texting during work hours. We have spoken several times about this unacceptable behavior, which improves for two days and then reverts back to using their cellphone as usual.

Is this generational acceptable behavior that I am missing? I’m in my mid-50s, and I can live without texting friends and family while I’m supposed to be working, but they seem to need to have their phone in their hands all the time. The manager ignores this behavior, so that’s not an avenue I can pursue. Please help.

PEEVED IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR PEEVED: Is there a policy in your employee handbook that forbids the use of cellphones during business hours? If there isn’t, this may be the reason your manager is ignoring your co-worker’s behavior. Because your manager refuses to discourage what the person is doing, you have no choice but to ignore it and concentrate on your own tasks at hand. I only hope that your jobs aren’t collaborative, which would impede your productivity.