Dear Abby: Grandmother cut off after critiquing love triangle

DEAR ABBY: My daughter “Faith” has started dating “Kane,” a new guy she met online. He seems like a stand-up guy. Her old boyfriend, “Blake,” was out of the picture, but since she’s started seeing someone else, he constantly shows up. Mind you, Blake is supposed to be engaged to the woman living with him.

Faith tells Kane that Blake is “like a brother” to her. Since he’s constantly coming around, I asked her if she has told her boyfriend she used to date Blake, that he puts his vehicle in her garage and she is asking him to do things around the house as if he’s her man. I think she needs to level with Kane, so he can decide whether he wants to be involved in an open relationship.

Since I mentioned it, she no longer has anything to do with me. She ordered me not to call her or come to her house. I have a 2-year-old grandson I have helped her care for since he was born. It hurts me deeply that I can’t see him. Please give me your opinion and tell me if I owe her an apology.

MOM WHO MEANS WELL