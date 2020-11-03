Dear Abby: Grandma raising young girls grows tired of mom's antics

DEAR ABBY: I am raising my two granddaughters and trying to allow their mother, my daughter, to visit with them. My problem is, the entire time she is with us, she stays on her phone or Snapchat. Last weekend, I drove to the place where she resides, and the whole time we were there she ignored the girls. I have a ton of family and friends who say I’m wrong for allowing her to even see the girls, period. I don’t want to be the bad guy when they grow up. Help, Abby.

FOR THEIR GOOD IN OHIO

DEAR FOR THEIR GOOD: Either your daughter doesn’t know how to relate to her children, which is why she stays on her cellphone when you bring them to her, or she’s not interested in creating a bond since she has offloaded them to you. Talk with your daughter. Tell her that if she isn’t prepared to actually spend time with her children, you will stop bringing them, and then follow through. Children aren’t stupid. They know when someone is interested in them and when they are being ignored. In the end, you won’t be the “bad guy” in their eyes.