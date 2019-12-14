Dear Abby: Graduation will likely end couple's relationship

DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship for more than five years. My girlfriend and I will soon graduate from college. I have accepted a full-time job offer, and she will be going to grad school.

Almost certainly our relationship will have to be long-distance for a year or two, and she has given me an ultimatum. She says she doesn’t want the stress of a long-distance relationship if it doesn’t lead to anything in the future. I am torn. I like the status quo. I’m not sure if I want to propose and be locked into something without being 100% certain we are meant to be. What should I do?

HESITANT IN THE HEARTLAND

DEAR HESITANT: I’m so glad you asked! Because you have been in a relationship for more than five years and are still not certain if this young woman is “The One,” do her (and yourself) a favor and stop wasting her time. You both need to see others and gain more experience in the dating world before making a lifetime commitment. And don’t worry about her. I’m sure she will do just fine.

DEAR ABBY: When my mother passed away three years ago, the financial burden fell on me. I asked my brother (who earns more than double what I do) to help and got no help from him. Since then, I have been paying her storage unit fee.