Dear Abby: Girlfriend maintains a 'fan club' on Facebook

Hank has been waiting the last three months for a date for knee surgery. Most of the time, he’s in pain — especially when he walks. My daughter thinks we should postpone his surgery to attend the wedding. What do you think?

DEBATING IN THE SOUTH

DEAR DEBATING: Of course your daughter wants her father at her son’s wedding. That she would be disappointed — as would the both of you — is understandable. But does she really want him there limping, wincing and in constant pain? Remind her that it has taken three months to get this surgery calendared. Tell her you will be with them in spirit on their special day, but her father’s health must come first. Then stick to your guns.

DEAR ABBY: I work in a small office of 15 people. The person next to me is diabetic and wears a beeper that goes off all day long. Am I supposed to endure this annoying sound even though she can put it on vibrate?

DISTURBED IN TEXAS

DEAR DISTURBED: No, you are not. Ask your co-worker if putting her beeper on vibrate would work for her, because the sound distracts you. If she’s willing to do that, your problem is solved. However, if she isn’t, then it may be time to discuss this with your supervisor or employer because it may be possible to relocate your workstation to another area.

