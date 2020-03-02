Dear Abby: 'Friends' refuse to leave teen's home when asked

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

When “Maya,” who has been a huge support system for me the past two years through nursing school, informed me that she would ask me to be a bridesmaid as soon as her “gift” for me came in the mail, I yelped with excitement. However, my childhood friends “Lily” and “Byron” are engaged and have formally asked me to be a bridesmaid in their wedding on the same day that Maya said she would ask me to be in her wedding.

Unfortunately, I forgot that Maya’s date was the same as Lily’s, and I told both of these close friends I would stand beside them on their wedding day. How do I decide whose wedding to attend?

DESPERATE BRIDESMAID IN VIRGINIA

DEAR BRIDESMAID: Yes, you are in a pickle. Now you must decide who you really want to be with.

Frankly, from what you have written, it seems you are more excited about Maya’s nuptials than Lily and Byron’s. Technically, you accepted Maya’s “almost invitation” before you were invited by Lily and Byron. But you’re on your own in determining to whom you’re more comfortable giving your regrets and apologies.