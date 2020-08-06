Dear Abby: Favorite son's jabs at brother's wife causing family friction

DEAR ABBY: I married “Darius” two years ago. I have had problems with my brother-in-law ever since Darius and I first began dating five years ago.

From my husband’s perspective, his parents have always favored his younger brother, “Adonis.” “Anything goes” is their attitude where he is concerned. Adonis takes things without asking, lies and constantly makes disrespectful comments toward us. He was never reprimanded as a child, and now he’s an adult (24), the sniping continues.

A few months ago, he showed up unannounced at my home and insulted a guest who was visiting at the time. (She also doesn’t care for him.) I asked him to leave to avoid making waves with her.

I think Adonis owes me an apology, but he refuses to give me a sincere one. My father-in-law thinks I should just “get over it” and says I am being ridiculous because I no longer want to attend family events if Adonis is present. Mostly the reason is I no longer want to tolerate his behavior while he’s drinking and making constant “jokes” about me.