Dear Abby: Family ties break down after mom moves away

DEAR ABBY: Since I moved eight years ago, my son, “Jim,” has visited me only once, and that’s because I gave his son my car. I rarely hear from him, and when I have visited, we barely talk. We have totally different ideas on life, and it has caused a rift in our relationship.

When I have visited Jim and his wife, they just sit, watch movies and eat takeout food unless I take them out and pay for the meal. Over the years, I have given my son money and housed him when he went through a terrible divorce. His children are grown now, and I don’t hear from them either.

He remarried a woman he met on the internet who has different ideas on things than my family and the way I was brought up. It hurts me very much. What’s your opinion on what to do about this situation? I’m at a loss.

LET DOWN IN IDAHO

DEAR LET DOWN: It’s sad, but the breakdown in your relationship with Jim started a long time ago. It should have been addressed then.

It’s not uncommon for adults to have ideas that differ from their parents’, but it shouldn’t cause a rift. If your son and his wife are hiding behind their television set rather than conversing, the situation may be as uncomfortable for them as it is for you.