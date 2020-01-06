Dear Abby: Extra GoFundMe money should help others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The solution is to donate the remaining funds to the disease research, hospice, medical facility, or any other cause near and dear to the deceased’s heart. That way, there is no conflict of interest, no impropriety, and it’s the right thing to do.

MO IN SAN DIEGO

DEAR ABBY: “Maria in California” asked what to do with leftover money raised on GoFundMe for her husband who has passed away. I would have suggested she go back to the GoFundMe site and find some other families in need and donate the money to them.

MARION IN UTAH

DEAR ABBY: My fiance and I have been together for four years. I love him very much, but there are times when he lectures me, and I get tired of it. Then about an hour later — maybe sooner — he will come and say, “I’m sorry.” I’m getting frustrated because he’s always “sorry.” There are times I just roll my eyes and wait. What can I do or say when he comes back to apologize when he always makes it my fault?

FRUSTRATED IN SOUTH CAROLINA

DEAR FRUSTRATED: What is going on is a red flag, and you should recognize it as such. That your fiance talks down to you, and then says he’s sorry but it was your fault, isn’t an apology. It’s a lame excuse for his bad (verbally abusive) behavior. Please carefully examine what is really going on in your relationship before it begins to affect your self-esteem, and possibly rethink this engagement.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.