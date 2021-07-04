Dear Abby: Expectant mom wants to scale back Christmas

DEAR ABBY: I’m educated, attractive, financially stable, easygoing, open-minded and still single at 61. I was engaged twice but never made it to the altar, and there are no children in the picture. When I reach out to people, they are delighted to hear from me, but I’m always the one who must initiate the contact. I am now the sole (almost 24/7) caregiver for my mother. We have a beautiful home and yard, but I am lonely.

I volunteered for years, but that stopped with the pandemic. Mom says I’m too smart and I don’t NEED anyone. That may be true, but I WANT someone. People don’t like me, and I don’t know why. Any suggestions would truly be appreciated.

—LONELY FOR TOO LONG

DEAR LONELY: People may not reach out not because they don’t like you, but because you have set a pattern and they are used to it. They may also be busy and concentrating on their families.

The pandemic and quarantine upended the majority of peoples’ lives, and your nearly 24/7 schedule caring for your mother hasn’t helped. Although I hesitate to contradict your mother, no one is “too smart.” Women who “need” someone too often settle for “anyone” and are no happier than you are. Be grateful you’re not in a situation like that.