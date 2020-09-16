Dear Abby: Early lesson in social graces helps overcome initial shyness

Of course, you should cultivate your own interests so you will have something to add to a conversation. My booklet “How To Be Popular” contains many useful tips for polishing social skills for people of all ages — how to approach others, what to say and what not to say. It can be ordered by sending your name and address, plus a check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price. Good conversationalists prioritize what others have to say rather than feel pressured to fill the air with the sound of their own voices. And remember: Most people can focus on only one thing at a time. So forget about yourself and concentrate on the other person. If you try it, you’ll find that it works like a charm.