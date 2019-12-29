Dear Abby: Daughter turns her back on widower planning to remarry

DEAR PUNISHED: Do not put your life on hold waiting for your daughter to relent and allow you and your fiancee into her life. I wish you had expressed more clearly what your daughter meant when she said you hadn’t spent enough time with her. Did she mean after her mother’s funeral, or that you spent less time with her than you did with her brothers?

Continue to remember her at Christmas and her birthday, but what you must do now is keep moving forward. Recognize that it’s better to live your life on your terms rather than someone else’s. Marry the woman you love. Enjoy the time you spend with her and your son and other family members who are happy for you and less manipulative than your daughter. Que sera sera.

DEAR ABBY: When a person is thoughtful enough to take a dish of food — a lunch-type dish or dessert — to the office, and brings metal forks to eat the food with, shouldn’t the people partaking of the “gift” return the utensils so the person who brought them can take them home? Must I put up a sign at the table asking that all utensils be returned to me? What’s the best way to handle this? It’s really a problem in some office situations.

WONDERING IN THE SOUTH

DEAR WONDERING: One would think that if someone brings metal utensils to a gathering that the recipients would have enough common sense to ASK if the giver wanted them returned. Because your co-workers don’t seem to have common sense, the next time you bring food to the office to be shared, make the announcement or bring plastic utensils with you. That should solve your dilemma.

