Dear Abby: Daughter senses mom is hurt by her relationship with dad

DEAR ABBY: I am a 49-year-old woman whose mother tries to make me feel guilty for having a good relationship with my father. I have an excellent relationship with her, but lately it feels strained because she gets mad if Dad and I do things together or even just talk on the phone. My goal is not to hurt her, but I refuse not to have a relationship with my dad just to appease her. Have you ever heard of a mother being jealous of her daughter’s relationship with her father?

CONFLICTED IN

NEW JERSEY

DEAR CONFLICTED: Yes, I have. But you say you have an excellent relationship with your mother, and this behavior is recent. Do you call and interact individually with her the way you do with your father? If not, it might help to give her more attention than you have.

Is her relationship with your father the same as it always has been? If it isn’t, because you and your father have extended, private phone conversations on a regular basis, she may fear you have supplanted her in his affections. However, if this isn’t the case, and she demonstrates other personality changes, her physician should be notified so she can be evaluated.