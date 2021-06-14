Dear Abby: Daughter ready to cut ties with malicious father

DEAR ABBY: I lost my husband to COVID-19 five months ago. We were married for 40 years. I loved him with all my heart and always will. I met someone through a dating site who lost his wife to cancer a year ago. They were married 37 years and, like me, he loved her dearly.

We each have grown children. My daughter knows about him, but he hasn’t told his children. We live three hours apart, and while doing work for his son, he drove an hour and a half to meet me and have lunch. I thought that was so nice. We really seemed to hit it off and want to be together.

Although I’m a grown woman and know what I want, I need to know if you think it is appropriate for me to consider being with this man and possibly moving in with him after only five months since my husband’s death. Your answer will help with my decision.

LONELY LADY IN NORTH CAROLINA

DEAR LONELY LADY: Although this man may have “possibilities,” he still isn’t comfortable enough in the relationship to introduce you to his children. And nowhere in your letter did you mention that he has talked about the idea of you moving in with him. I think you are jumping the gun right now, and although it isn’t too soon to consider the possibilities, I do not think you should push.

